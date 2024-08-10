DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.33, but opened at $20.63. DXC Technology shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 233,898 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

