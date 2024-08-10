E-L Financial Co. Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $3.75 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

TSE ELF traded up C$51.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1,296.02. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 436. E-L Financial has a 52-week low of C$848.00 and a 52-week high of C$1,296.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,152.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,096.84.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$339.00 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Company Profile

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

