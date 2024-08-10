E-L Financial Co. Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.75 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:ELF traded up C$51.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1,296.02. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. E-L Financial has a one year low of C$848.00 and a one year high of C$1,296.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,096.84.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$339.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 39.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

