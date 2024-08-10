ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.48.

ECN Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market cap of C$593.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.08.

Insider Transactions at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.