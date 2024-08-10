ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.48.
ECN Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market cap of C$593.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.08.
Insider Transactions at ECN Capital
In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
