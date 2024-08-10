Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.13.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $237.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

