Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $11.57. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 1,597,515 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.