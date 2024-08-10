Elite Life Management LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elite Life Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 66,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.04.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
