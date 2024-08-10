Ellington Credit (EARN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ellington Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ellington Credit Price Performance
Shares of Ellington Credit stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
