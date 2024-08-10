Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Shares Down 1.4%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 1,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.