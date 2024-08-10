Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Embraer updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

