Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$50.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EMA stock opened at C$49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$52.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.53.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

