Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

