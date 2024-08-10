Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.44.

Enerflex Trading Up 5.3 %

EFX traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$8.11. 460,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,838. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.06%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

