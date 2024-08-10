Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading 9.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.76. 13,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 187,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFXT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter worth $90,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

