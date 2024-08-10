Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.13

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 15942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.
Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.28 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
