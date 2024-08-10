EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Trading Down 6.2%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.98 and last traded at $89.14. Approximately 42,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 243,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $46,747,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

