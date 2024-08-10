Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enovis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENOV. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

