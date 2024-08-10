Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Michael Gray Acquires 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50.

Michael Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Michael Gray bought 15,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,630.00.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ESI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.30. 122,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$3.78. The company has a market cap of C$421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESI shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

