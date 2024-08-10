Entain Plc (ENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Entain Stock Performance

LON ENT opened at GBX 558.20 ($7.13) on Friday. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 498.50 ($6.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,396 ($17.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 640.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 766.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.57) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.92) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.57) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.61).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 5,066 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,477.21). 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

