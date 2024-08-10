Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. 145,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 154,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.
Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
