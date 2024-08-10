Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.79%.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.