Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Issues Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%.
Envela Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,081. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $130.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.15.
Envela Company Profile
