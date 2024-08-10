Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Issues Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Envela had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Envela Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,081. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $130.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.15.

Envela Company Profile

Featured Articles

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

