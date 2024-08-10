Envista Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Envista in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

NVST traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,447,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,982. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Envista’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Envista by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

