Epiq Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.67. 28,602,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,282,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

