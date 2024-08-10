Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 4,198,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,048. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

