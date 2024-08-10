Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,525,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,823,688 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,166,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,998 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,322,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,679,000 after buying an additional 2,873,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after buying an additional 943,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,805,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 597,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $29,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.