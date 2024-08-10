Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVS Health Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

