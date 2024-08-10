Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Finning International Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.75.

Finning International Stock Performance

FTT stock traded up C$1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 420,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,600. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.62. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.86.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,195 and have sold 4,900 shares valued at $212,426. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

