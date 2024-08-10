Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,681,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 48,443 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

