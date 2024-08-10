European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised European Commercial REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.