Evercore ISI Raises Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $31.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,238. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.