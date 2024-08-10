Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $4.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.63.
EXFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXFY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
