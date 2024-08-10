Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $5.33. Exscientia shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 534,498 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXAI

Exscientia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 112.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.