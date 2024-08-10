Fair Oaks Income 2021 (FAIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income 2021 Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of FAIR opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.56. Fair Oaks Income 2021 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.61 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £2.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88.
About Fair Oaks Income 2021
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Oaks Income 2021
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.