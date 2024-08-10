Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $5.58. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Fastly shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 2,529,137 shares.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.
View Our Latest Research Report on Fastly
Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fastly Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.13.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fastly
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.