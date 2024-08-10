Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $5.58. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Fastly shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 2,529,137 shares.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,198,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

