Financial Review: Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) vs. Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livento Group and Red Cat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livento Group $2.01 million 5.75 -$6.55 million N/A N/A Red Cat $17.90 million 10.29 -$27.09 million ($0.52) -4.77

Volatility & Risk

Livento Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Cat.

Livento Group has a beta of 5.47, suggesting that its stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Cat has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Livento Group and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livento Group -191.71% -8.11% -7.43% Red Cat -206.42% -52.40% -47.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Livento Group and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livento Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red Cat has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Red Cat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red Cat is more favorable than Livento Group.

Summary

Red Cat beats Livento Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

