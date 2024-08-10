First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.94% of First Financial worth $26,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

THFF opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

