Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.90 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02). Approximately 22,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.96).

Fiske Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.62. The company has a market cap of £9.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

