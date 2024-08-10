Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five9 traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 2976592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.82.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

