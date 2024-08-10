Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5 million-$255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.4 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.290 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

