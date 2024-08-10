Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.013-1.017 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.290 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. Five9 has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.82.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

