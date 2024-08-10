Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Flex by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ FLEX opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
