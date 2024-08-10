Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $13.84

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $15.83. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 507,014 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

