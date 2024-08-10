Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

