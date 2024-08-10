Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.