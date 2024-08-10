Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Gap Down to $77.31

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.31, but opened at $73.50. Formula One Group shares last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 101,249 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,031. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.