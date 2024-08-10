Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Flagstone Financial Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 16,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.4 %

AAPL opened at $216.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

