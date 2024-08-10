Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 491.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 199,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 186,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.