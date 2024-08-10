Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.9 %

Fox Factory stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.