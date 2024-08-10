Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.65. 28,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 62,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 791,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,688,000.

About Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

