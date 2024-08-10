Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 38,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 152,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,123,000.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

